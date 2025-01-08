No approval given for any Israeli religious centers in Sri Lanka  PM

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that no government institution has so far granted authorization for the construction of Israeli religious centers or any similar places.

She made this comment in response to a question raised by SJB Member of Parliament Mujibur Rahman in Parliament today (08).

“So far, neither the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, nor any of its departments have granted permission for the construction of religious centers or similar places by Israeli nationals. However, we are aware that such centers are being maintained. We have received information about them and have observed the situation. These activities are taking place without permission, as no such approval has ever been granted,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

She further stated that they are currently discussing what actions should be taken in this regard and that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is intervening to address the issue.

However, MP Mujibur Rahman alleged that religious and cultural centers for Israelis are being built in various parts of Sri Lanka with permission from the Ministry of Defense.

Rahman also claimed that police and Special Task Force (STF) personnel have been deployed to provide security at such locations.