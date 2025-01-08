IGP orders probe into over 1,000 candidates over election expenditure violations

IGP orders probe into over 1,000 candidates over election expenditure violations

January 8, 2025   04:33 pm

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) has ordered an investigation into 1,042 candidates and 197 party secretaries and independent group leaders who failed to report their income and expenditure for the 2024 general election, in violation of the Regulation of Election Expenditure Act.

IGP orders probe into over 1,000 candidates over election expenditure violations 

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) has ordered an investigation into 1,042 candidates and 197 party secretaries and independent group leaders who failed to report their income and expenditure for the 2024 general election, in violation of the Regulation of Election Expenditure Act.

Under the Election Expenditure Regulation Act, No. 03 of 2023, all political parties, independent groups, or candidates are required to submit their financial reports to the District Returning Officers within 21 days of the election results being announced.

Accordingly, the IGP has instructed police divisions in the relevant electoral districts to begin investigations.

Additionally, the Acting IGP has ordered all Senior DIGs, DIGs, and Divisional Officers to prepare reports on these investigations and submit them to the Attorney General for legal advice by January 31, 2025.

On January 07 2025, the Election Commission directed the District Election Offices to finalize the files of the candidates who failed to submit their income and expenditure reports related to the 2024 General Election and promptly forward them to the police for legal action.

A grace period was provided for submitting these reports, but despite the deadline having passed, several candidates still have not submitted their income reports, the election regulatory body said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Nationwide cleaning campaigns and police inspections under 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)

Nationwide cleaning campaigns and police inspections under 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)

Sri Lanka to sign agreement with Vietnam for cooperation on customs affairs (English)

Sri Lanka to sign agreement with Vietnam for cooperation on customs affairs (English)

President appoints 4 new Ambassadors and High Commissioner (English)

President appoints 4 new Ambassadors and High Commissioner (English)

Eye surgery complications at N'Eliya Hospital: Compensation up to Rs. 1M for patients (English)

Eye surgery complications at N'Eliya Hospital: Compensation up to Rs. 1M for patients (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)