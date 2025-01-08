Bus strike called off after talks with police chief

The bus associations have decided to call off their island-wide strike following successful discussions with the Acting IGP.

This decision was reached after a successful discussion held today (08) between the private bus associations and the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasooriya, regarding traffic operations linked to the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ national initiative.

As a result, the bus associations have decided to call off their planned island-wide strike.

Earlier, the bus associations had decided yesterday (07) to launch an island-wide strike to protest against the police department’s excessive and unnecessary pressure on passenger transport bus operators.

In this context, representatives from the bus associations held a discussion with the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasooriya, at the Police Headquarters this morning (08).

Following the discussion with the Acting IGP, it was decided not to proceed with the strike action, the trade unions said.

Meanwhile, the Police Spokesman announced that a three-month grace period will be given to private bus owners to remove unnecessary additional accessories from buses, as discussed today between the private bus owner’ unions and the Acting IGP.