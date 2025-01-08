Bus strike called off after talks with police chief

Bus strike called off after talks with police chief

January 8, 2025   05:06 pm

The bus associations have decided to call off their island-wide strike following successful discussions with the Acting IGP.

This decision was reached after a successful discussion held today (08) between the private bus associations and the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasooriya, regarding traffic operations linked to the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ national initiative.

As a result, the bus associations have decided to call off their planned island-wide strike.

Earlier, the bus associations had decided yesterday (07) to launch an island-wide strike to protest against the police department’s excessive and unnecessary pressure on passenger transport bus operators.

In this context, representatives from the bus associations held a discussion with the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasooriya, at the Police Headquarters this morning (08).

Following the discussion with the Acting IGP, it was decided not to proceed with the strike action, the trade unions said.

Meanwhile, the Police Spokesman announced that a three-month grace period will be given to private bus owners to remove unnecessary additional accessories from buses, as discussed today between the private bus owner’ unions and the Acting IGP.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Nationwide cleaning campaigns and police inspections under 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)

Nationwide cleaning campaigns and police inspections under 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)

Sri Lanka to sign agreement with Vietnam for cooperation on customs affairs (English)

Sri Lanka to sign agreement with Vietnam for cooperation on customs affairs (English)

President appoints 4 new Ambassadors and High Commissioner (English)

President appoints 4 new Ambassadors and High Commissioner (English)

Eye surgery complications at N'Eliya Hospital: Compensation up to Rs. 1M for patients (English)

Eye surgery complications at N'Eliya Hospital: Compensation up to Rs. 1M for patients (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)