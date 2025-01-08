Japan in discussion to resume halted projects in Sri Lanka

The Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka, Isomata Akio, stated that discussions are underway with the government to resume temporarily halted projects in Sri Lanka.

He made these remarks when he met with the Speaker of the Parliament (Dr.) Jagath Wickramaratne at Parliament recently (Jan. 06).

The Secretary General of Parliament of Sri Lanka, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, was also present on this occasion.

During this meeting, the Japanese Ambassador conveyed his best wishes to the Speaker and the government.

Recalling the long-standing relationship between Japan and Sri Lanka, the Japanese Ambassador said that he would continue to strengthen those relations and provide the necessary support for the development of Sri Lanka.

Furthermore, the Japanese ambassador also said that he hopes to expedite the construction of the new terminal at the Bandaranaike International Airport. During the meeting the government’s efforts to eradicate corruption and foster national reconciliation were commended.

During the meeting, Speaker recalled the various projects funded by the Japanese government for the people of Sri Lanka and expressed his gratitude to Japan for its support. He also emphasized his desire to revive the Sri Lanka-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Association in the Tenth Parliament, aiming to further strengthen parliamentary ties between the two nations.

Additionally, he reiterated his commitment to deepening the existing relationship between Sri Lanka and Japan, expressing hope for continued support from Japan in this endeavor.