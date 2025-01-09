One person injured in shooting at Ahungalla

One person has reportedly been injured in a shooting incident at Ahungalla Junction this morning (09).

The injured person has been admitted to the Balapitiya Base Hospital, police said.

Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manatunga said the shooting was carried out at around 6.15 a.m. today by two unidentified gunmen who had arrived on a red color scooter.

The person injured in the shooting is allegedly a relative of the underworld figure and criminal gang leader Sujeewa Ruwankumara, also known as “Loku Patty”.

Ahungalla Police is conducting further investigations into the shooting.