2025 Appropriation Bill to be presented to Parliament today

The 2025 Appropriation Bill is scheduled to be presented to the Parliament today (9).

The second reading of the draft bill will take place on February 17, with the debate scheduled from February 18 to February 25.

The vote on the second reading is scheduled to be held on February 25 evening.

Following this, the Committee Stage Debate, also known as the Third Reading Debate, will take place from February 27 to March 21, with the third reading vote scheduled for the evening of March 21.

Meanwhile, the Local Government Elections (Special Provisions) Bill, which proposes calling for new nominations for the Local Government Elections, will also be presented to Parliament today (09).

The draft bill, submitted by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government, was recently published in the Gazette.

Once this bill is passed, the Election Commission will be authorized to call for fresh nominations for the local government elections.