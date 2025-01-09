10 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

A special operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy has led to the seizure of one Indian fishing boat and the apprehension of 10 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The special operation was conducted off the Kovilan Lighthouse, Jaffna in the dark hours of yesterday (08).

The Northern Naval Command deployed Fast Attack Craft of the Navy and Coast Guard to chase away a cluster of Indian fishing boats, having spotted they were engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters off the Kovilan Lighthouse, Karainagar in Jaffna.

The operation resulted in the seizure of the Indian fishing boat and apprehension of 10 Indian fishermen who continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters.

The seized fishing boat together with Indian fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai harbour and they will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings, the navy said.