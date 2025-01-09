Gnanasara Thero sentenced to 9 months in prison

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has sentenced the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organization, Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, to 09 months imprisonment over his defamatory statement on the religion of Islam.

Announcing the verdict, the Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena also ordered the imposition of a fine of Rs. 1,500 on the defendent.

Police had filed this case against Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero under Section 291 of the Penal Code, alleging that he acted in a manner that violated ethnic harmony by stating, “Islam is a cancer... it must be eradicated” during a press conference held in the Kirulapone area on July 16, 2016.