2025 Appropriation Bill presented to Parliament

January 9, 2025   11:22 am

The Appropriation Bill to allocate funds for the government expenditure in 2025 financial year has been presented to the Parliament by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

Accordingly, the second reading (Budget Speech) of the Appropriation Bill is scheduled to be held on February 17 and the second reading debate is scheduled to be held for 7 days from February 18 to 25. 

Thereafter, the vote on the second reading of the bill is scheduled to be held on February 25 at 6.00 p.m.

The Committee Stage Debate on the Appropriation Bill is scheduled to be held for 19 days, including 4 Saturdays, from February 27 to March 21. It has also been decided to hold the vote on third Reading of the Appropriation Bill on March 21 at 6.00 p.m.

During the budget debate period, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allotted for 5 questions for oral answers, and the budget debate will be held from 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. 

It has also been agreed to allocate the time from 6.00 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. for motions at the adjournment time on all other days, except for February 25 and March 21, when the votes are taken.

