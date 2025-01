2025 Appropriation Bill: Breakdown of govt expenditure by ministry

The Appropriation Bill for the 2025 financial year was presented to Parliament today (09), outlining the government’s proposed expenditure for the year from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025.

The total estimated government expenditure for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2025, has been set at Rs. 4,616 billion.

Details of the total expenditure by ministry are as follows:

Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs

Recurring expenditure - Rs. 8.3 billion

Capital expenditure - Rs. 5.4 billion

Ministry of Finance and Planning and Economic Development

Recurring - Rs. 484 billion

Capital - Rs. 229 billion

Ministry of Defence

Recurring - Rs. 382 billion

Capital - Rs. 60 billion

Ministry of Justice and National Integration

Recurring - Rs. 38 billion

Capital - Rs. 16 billion

Ministry of Health and Mass Media

Recurring - Rs. 412 billion

Capital - Rs. 95 billion

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism

Recurring - Rs. 19.4 billion

Capital - Rs. 2 billion

Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development

Recurring - Rs. 2.6 billion

Capital - Rs. 397 million

Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation

Recurring - Rs. 52.4 billion

Capital - Rs. 421 billion

Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation

Recurring - Rs. 83 billion

Capital - Rs. 124 billion

Ministry of Energy

Recurring - Rs. 1 billion

Capital - Rs. 20 billion

Ministry of Urban Development, Construction and Housing

Recurring - Rs. 3 billion

Capital - Rs. 98 billion

Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment

Recurring - Rs. 24 billion

Capital - Rs. 05 billion

Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education

Recurring - Rs. 206 billion

Capital - Rs. 65 billion

Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government

Recurring - Rs. 463 billion

Capital - Rs. 33 billion

Ministry of Plantations and Community Infrastructure

Recurring - Rs. 5.4 billion

Capital - Rs. 11 billion

Ministry of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development

Recurring - Rs. 04 billion

Capital - Rs. 08 billion

Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources

Recurring - Rs. 6.2 billion

Capital - Rs. 5.2 billion

Ministry of Environment

Recurring - Rs. 12 billion

Capital - Rs. 3.5 billion

Ministry of Women and Child Affairs

Recurring - Rs. 14 billion

Capital - Rs. 392 million

Ministry of Digital

Recurring - Rs. 6.7 billion

Capital - Rs. 6.8 billion

Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs

Recurring - Rs. 159 billion

Capital - Rs. 16 billion

Ministry of Labour

Recurring - Rs. 4.3 billion

Capital - Rs. 1.7 billion

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

Recurring - Rs. 7.1 billion

Capital - Rs. 5 billion

Ministry of Science and Technology

Recurring - Rs. 2.8 billion

Capital - Rs. 2.2 billion

Meanwhile, the following expenses have been allocated under the Special Spending Unit.

President

Operational Activities

Recurring - Rs. 2.5 billion

Capital - Rs. 354 billion

Development Activities

Recurring - Rs. 20 million

Capital - Rs. 100 million

Office of the Prime Minister

Operational Activities

Recurring - Rs. 01 billion

Capital - Rs. 71 billion

Judges of the Superior Courts

Operational Activities

Recurring - Rs. 451 million

Capital - Rs. 30 million

Office of the Cabinet Ministers

Operational Activities

Recurring - Rs. 205 million

Capital - Rs. 25 million