Rice imports deadline to end tomorrow

Rice imports deadline to end tomorrow

January 9, 2025   02:08 pm

The deadline of the period where permission was granted for the import of rice by the private sector is scheduled to end tomorrow (10).

To address the rice shortage in the country, the government granted permission for private-sector rice importers to import rice stocks between December 4 and 20, during which 67,000 metric tonnes of rice were imported.

Following a recent Cabinet meeting, the deadline for rice imports was extended until January 10, 2025, with the relevant Gazette notification issued on December 24.

Accordingly, it was reported that the total quantity of rice imported and cleared through Sri Lanka Customs as of 12 noon yesterday (08) had exceeded 115,000 metric tonnes.

This stock includes 45,000 MT of red raw rice and 70,000 MT of parboiled rice.

However, the government has not yet made any statement as to whether the permission to import rice will be extended again.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Bus strike called off after talks with police chief (English)

Bus strike called off after talks with police chief (English)

President inaugurates 'Gem Sri Lanka  2025' gem and jewellery exhibition (English)

President inaugurates 'Gem Sri Lanka  2025' gem and jewellery exhibition (English)

Sri Lanka's central bank to focus on stronger crisis recovery in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka's central bank to focus on stronger crisis recovery in 2025 (English)

'Clean Sri Lanka' national initiative could likely impact vehicle spare parts industry?

'Clean Sri Lanka' national initiative could likely impact vehicle spare parts industry?

Vehicle modifications allowed and not allowed on buses and three-wheelers explained

Vehicle modifications allowed and not allowed on buses and three-wheelers explained

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm