Rice imports deadline to end tomorrow

The deadline of the period where permission was granted for the import of rice by the private sector is scheduled to end tomorrow (10).

To address the rice shortage in the country, the government granted permission for private-sector rice importers to import rice stocks between December 4 and 20, during which 67,000 metric tonnes of rice were imported.

Following a recent Cabinet meeting, the deadline for rice imports was extended until January 10, 2025, with the relevant Gazette notification issued on December 24.

Accordingly, it was reported that the total quantity of rice imported and cleared through Sri Lanka Customs as of 12 noon yesterday (08) had exceeded 115,000 metric tonnes.

This stock includes 45,000 MT of red raw rice and 70,000 MT of parboiled rice.

However, the government has not yet made any statement as to whether the permission to import rice will be extended again.