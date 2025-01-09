Police continue island-wide traffic operations under Clean Sri Lanka

Traffic operations launched by Sri Lanka Police in line with the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ national initiative, are continuing further across the island.

It has been observed that certain three-wheeler drivers are now removing the additional accessories they had previously attached to their vehicles.

As part of the initiative, the police recently started removing unsafe modifications and accessories from buses, three-wheelers, and other vehicles in various locations, including Colombo and these operations will continue without causing disruption to passengers.

Meanwhile, the Police Spokesman announced that a three-month grace period will be given to private bus owners to remove unnecessary additional accessories from buses, as discussed yesterday between the private bus owners’ unions and the Acting IGP.

However, shop owners who sell vehicle parts used to decorate three-wheelers say that their sales have now dropped significantly.

Additionally, under the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative, officials from the Habaraduwa Pradeshiya Sabha removed the various signage placed along both sides of the access road leading to the popular Unawatuna - Yaddehimulla tourist area, which had been causing traffic congestion.

In a related event, a cleaning campaign was conducted this morning (09) in the Moratuwa - Soysapura area as part of the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ program, organized by the Moratuwa Municipal Council.