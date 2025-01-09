Trial date fixed for Diana Gamages passport case

January 9, 2025   07:12 pm

The charge sheet filed by the Attorney General against former State Minister Diana Gamage, accusing her of obtaining a Sri Lankan passport by producing forged documents, was read before the Colombo High Court today (09).

The charges were presented when the case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne, where the defendant Diana Gamage pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During the proceedings, President’s Counsel Shanaka Ranasinghe, representing the defendant, raised preliminary objections. 

He argued that the document central to the case was prepared in 2003, and with the case being filed in 2024, over two decades later, there was no legal basis to pursue action on such an outdated document.

After considering the facts presented, High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne, stated that the objections would be taken into consideration during the trial.

Accordingly, the case is scheduled to be taken up for hearing on March 5, 2025.

