Police reunite Sri Lankan mother with daughter in Pakistan and ensure custody

January 9, 2025   09:46 pm

In a commendable act, the Khyber Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan successfully reunited a Sri Lankan mother with her 25-year-old daughter and handed over custody to the mother, respecting the daughter’s choice.

The Sri Lankan woman had married Agha Jan, a resident of Khyber, while they were in a Gulf country. The couple had a daughter, but later, the husband returned to Pakistan with the child. Concerned about her daughter’s well-being, the mother traveled to Pakistan and sought assistance from the Khyber Police.

On the directive of the District Police Officer (DPO) of Khyber, a jirga was convened to resolve the matter. During the proceedings, the daughter was given the freedom to decide whom she wished to stay with. The daughter expressed her desire to go with her mother, and accordingly, custody was handed over.

Before leaving Pakistan, the Sri Lankan mother shared a video message praising the hospitality and fairness of the Khyber Police. She expressed her gratitude for their dedication and efforts in reuniting her with her daughter.

DPO Khyber remarked:

“The law guarantees the fundamental rights of every individual, and it is the duty of the police to ensure these rights are upheld. In this case, the police acted in accordance with the Constitution and law, respecting the daughter’s wish to live with her mother.”

Source: TNN 

--Agencies

