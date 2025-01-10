Sri Lankan charged over sexual assault against woman on flight to Australia

Sri Lankan charged over sexual assault against woman on flight to Australia

January 10, 2025   08:30 am

A Sri Lankan man charged over the alleged sexual assault of a woman on board a flight to Australia has been banned from leaving the country as his court case continues.

Asanka Mathew Podiappuhamilage, 41, faced court on Thursday following his arrest at Melbourne Airport on December 18 after a passenger complained to airline staff of sexual assault on route from Sri Lanka to Australia.

Mr Podiappuhamilage stood alongside an interpreter at Melbourne’s Magistrate Court as he was charged with one count of an act of indecency following the international flight.

Australian Federal Police allege Mr Podiappuhamilage “committed an act of indecency” while in the air.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of seven years of imprisonment if convicted.

The Sri Lankan national first fronted court on December 19, where he was granted bail on strict conditions.

Mr Podiappuhamilage surrendered his passport and will remain in Victoria or the country as his case is heard.

Under the conditions of his bail, the Sri Lankan national has to report to a police station three times a week and live under a home curfew.

During the court hearing on Thursday, Mr Podiappuhamilage’s lawyer asked for an alteration to his client’s bail, requesting the 41-year-old be allowed to live alone at a new address in Glen Waverley.

The request was not opposed by prosecutor Natasha Ferreira.

Ms Ferreria told magistrate Andrew Waters the AFP will present CCTV footage along with additional evidence to Mr Podiappuhamilage’s defence by January 30.

Mr Podiappuhamilage will front court again in mid-March.

In a statement on the case, AFP Detective Superintendent Stephen Cook said authorities are committed to continuing to protect travellers on the ground and in the air.

“When travelling through the airport and when on a plane, people are bound by Australian law,” he said.

“The AFP is committed to supporting airport staff and aviation partners and will continue to protect travellers while maintaining zero tolerance for inappropriate behaviour.”

Source: Sky News

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Aerial footage of Los Angeles wildfires shows extent of destruction caused

Aerial footage of Los Angeles wildfires shows extent of destruction caused

Aerial footage of Los Angeles wildfires shows extent of destruction caused

Rice imports deadline to end tomorrow (English)

Rice imports deadline to end tomorrow (English)

2025 Appropriation Bill presented to Parliament (English)

2025 Appropriation Bill presented to Parliament (English)

Police continue island-wide traffic operations under 'Clean Sri Lanka' (English)

Police continue island-wide traffic operations under 'Clean Sri Lanka' (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Bus strike called off after talks with police chief (English)

Bus strike called off after talks with police chief (English)

President inaugurates 'Gem Sri Lanka  2025' gem and jewellery exhibition (English)

President inaugurates 'Gem Sri Lanka  2025' gem and jewellery exhibition (English)