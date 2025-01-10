Nearly 1,000 containers stranded at Colombo Port due to clearance delays

Nearly 1,000 containers stranded at Colombo Port due to clearance delays

January 10, 2025   10:11 am

The Container Transport Vehicle Owners Association reports that between 800 to 1,000 container transport vehicles are currently stranded at the Colombo Port due to significant delays in the clearance of imported containers.  

Addressing the media on January 09, Chairman of the association Sanath Manjula highlighted that inefficiencies in the management of the Ports Authority and Sri Lanka Customs are primarily responsible for the bottleneck.  

“The delays have caused drivers to remain at the port for nearly a week, leading to severe congestion and operational challenges,” said Mr. Manjula.  

The impact of these delays extends beyond logistics. The Wharf Workers’ Association has raised concerns over the potential 20% increase in the cost of imported goods as a direct result of prolonged container clearance times.  

Deputy Chairman of the Wharf Workers’ Association, A.J.M. Jaufer, attributed the possible price surge to the late fees imposed on institutions, which are then passed on to consumers.  

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Aerial footage of Los Angeles wildfires shows extent of destruction caused

Aerial footage of Los Angeles wildfires shows extent of destruction caused

Aerial footage of Los Angeles wildfires shows extent of destruction caused

Rice imports deadline to end tomorrow (English)

Rice imports deadline to end tomorrow (English)

2025 Appropriation Bill presented to Parliament (English)

2025 Appropriation Bill presented to Parliament (English)

Police continue island-wide traffic operations under 'Clean Sri Lanka' (English)

Police continue island-wide traffic operations under 'Clean Sri Lanka' (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Bus strike called off after talks with police chief (English)

Bus strike called off after talks with police chief (English)

President inaugurates 'Gem Sri Lanka  2025' gem and jewellery exhibition (English)

President inaugurates 'Gem Sri Lanka  2025' gem and jewellery exhibition (English)