Nearly 1,000 containers stranded at Colombo Port due to clearance delays

The Container Transport Vehicle Owners Association reports that between 800 to 1,000 container transport vehicles are currently stranded at the Colombo Port due to significant delays in the clearance of imported containers.

Addressing the media on January 09, Chairman of the association Sanath Manjula highlighted that inefficiencies in the management of the Ports Authority and Sri Lanka Customs are primarily responsible for the bottleneck.

“The delays have caused drivers to remain at the port for nearly a week, leading to severe congestion and operational challenges,” said Mr. Manjula.

The impact of these delays extends beyond logistics. The Wharf Workers’ Association has raised concerns over the potential 20% increase in the cost of imported goods as a direct result of prolonged container clearance times.

Deputy Chairman of the Wharf Workers’ Association, A.J.M. Jaufer, attributed the possible price surge to the late fees imposed on institutions, which are then passed on to consumers.