Youth sentenced to life for smuggling heroin into prison

Youth sentenced to life for smuggling heroin into prison

January 10, 2025   11:48 am

The Colombo High Court today (10) sentenced a 26-year-old youth to life imprisonment for attempting to smuggle over 25 grams of heroin into the Colombo Remand Prison using a concealed compartment in a food container.

Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne delivered the verdict, sentencing Deva Raja Lawrence, an unmarried youth, after the prosecution successfully proved the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

The incident occurred on December 4, 2019, when the Prison Intelligence Unit arrested the accused. He had hidden 25.09 grams of heroin in a false bottom of a bucket used to carry food to a friend detained at the Colombo Remand Prison.

Following the arrest, the Attorney General filed charges of possession and trafficking of heroin against the convict. After an extensive trial, the court determined that the evidence presented by the prosecution substantiated the accusations.

The judge ordered a life sentence, emphasizing the seriousness of the crime and the necessity of upholding the law against drug-related offenses.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Aerial footage of Los Angeles wildfires shows extent of destruction caused

Aerial footage of Los Angeles wildfires shows extent of destruction caused

Rice imports deadline to end tomorrow (English)

Rice imports deadline to end tomorrow (English)

2025 Appropriation Bill presented to Parliament (English)

2025 Appropriation Bill presented to Parliament (English)

Police continue island-wide traffic operations under 'Clean Sri Lanka' (English)

Police continue island-wide traffic operations under 'Clean Sri Lanka' (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Bus strike called off after talks with police chief (English)

Bus strike called off after talks with police chief (English)