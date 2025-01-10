Dilith calls for creative empowerment of women to boost economy

Dilith calls for creative empowerment of women to boost economy

January 10, 2025   02:24 pm

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ leader MP Dilith Jayaweera emphasized the importance of empowering women to enable their active contribution to the national economy by aligning with global trends.  

Speaking at a press conference held at the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance’s headquarters yesterday (09), Jayaweera criticized the existing political culture that exploits women for political gain and called for a transformative approach.  

“The political culture in this country has always used women as tools to gain power,” Jayaweera said. 

“What we need is a shift. Women must be empowered creatively. This is not something that can wait until those in power decide to act. We began without power, and we believe we can assist women to become entrepreneurs at every opportunity”, he added.

The parliamentarian further highlighted his party’s commitment to fostering opportunities for women to break away from traditional limitations and actively contribute to the country’s economic growth.

