Udayanga Weeratunga remanded

January 10, 2025   04:28 pm

Former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga has been remanded until January 17 after being produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court. 

The former diplomat was arrested by the Mirihana Police today (10) for allegedly assaulting his neighbor.

A 66-year-old resident of Thalapathpitiya, who was assaulted by former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga, has been admitted to the Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital and is currently receiving treatment for injuries.

The incident had reportedly occurred yesterday (09) during an argument between them over the alleged breaking of a boundary wall by the ex-diplomat’s neighbor, a resident of Kanaththa Road, Thalapathpitiya, Nugegoda. 

According to reports, Weeratunga had attacked his neighbor with a plastic pipe, resulting in injuries to his face including a broken nose. Video footage of the incident has also surfaced.

Mirihana Police have launched an investigation into the incident. 

