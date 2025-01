Measures have been taken to close the Bhiksu University of Sri Lanka in Anuradhapura indefinitely.

Accordingly, the Governing Council of the Bhiksu University has decided to close the university from 12.00 noon tomorrow (11).

This was revealed by the Most Venerable Niyangoda Wijithasiri Thero, the Anunayake Thero of the Malwathu Chapter of the Siyam Maha Nikaya.