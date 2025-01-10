Market value of EPF investments in CSE exceed Rs. 100 billion

January 10, 2025   05:09 pm

The market value of the investments made by the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) in companies listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) is Rs. 109.69 billion as of September 30, 2024, according to the latest report released by the fund.

The total purchase cost of these investments stands at Rs. 88.67 billion, with a total profit of Rs. 21.01 billion generated from the investments in the stock market.

Comparatively, the market value of the EPF’s investments in the stock market as of June 30, 2024, was recorded at Rs. 110.03 billion.

The number of listed companies in which the EPF has presently invested in the stock market is 66.

As of June 30, 2024, that number stood at 67, and accordingly, the fund has taken steps to completely exit its investments in SoftLogic Holdings during the last quarter.

