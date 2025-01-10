SLBFE clarification on physical fitness test for Israeli agricultural jobs

The Chairman of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE), Kosala Wickramasinghe, says that many problems have arisen due to the fact that politicians who were in power during the previous government have sent unqualified people to Israeli agricultural jobs.

Issuing a statement, the SLBFE Chairman said that Sri Lanka has lost the 10,000 Israeli agricultural job quota due to those workers leaving for the agricultural jobs are now engaging in other jobs.

The full statement is below,

“For the past two years, approximately 5,000 individuals have been awaiting employment opportunities in the country, promised by politicians who also collected money from them. In the past, workers were sent abroad without proper regulation, with politicians prioritizing their associates, who were transported in vehicles and buses. In such circumstances, how can we, as a country, safeguard our job market? We will take appropriate measures to address this situation. If someone claims our actions are unnecessary, they are mistaken.

Previously, a quota of about 10,000 agricultural workers was allocated to Israel. However, only around 2,000 workers were sent. Many of these workers, who were not properly vetted, abandoned their assigned jobs and sought alternative employment. As a result, the Israeli government suspended the agricultural employment quota to Sri Lanka.

We held extensive discussions to find ways to restore these job opportunities. The Israeli authorities have indicated that they may reconsider if qualified and physically fit workers are sent. To address this, we collaborated with the Sri Lankan Army and the health sector to establish a program focusing on health regulations and a 1.5-month training period to educate job seekers.

Many people, under the previous administration, had invested heavily to secure these opportunities—spending money on medical tests and training, often by mortgaging jewellery and valuables. It is our responsibility to resolve this situation and create a structured plan to secure these jobs.

To this end, we identified job seekers, conducted several rounds of discussions, and implemented the new program based on the required criteria. Without such a program, these opportunities would be lost. When it was proposed to suspend agricultural worker dispatches entirely, we emphasized the necessity of conducting tests to ensure only qualified individuals are sent. This approach was accepted, and we are committed to providing these jobs to the deserving candidates.

The tests were conducted with the candidates’ consent, and they were asked to provide their medical reports beforehand. Some candidates, however, failed to bring ECG reports. In such cases, we facilitated the required tests on-site using ECG machines. Out of about 600 candidates, approximately 500 were selected.

A minor incident during the process led to some media reports alleging that participants were subjected to harsh, military-style tests. In reality, the physical fitness test required individuals to run 2 kilometers within 10–12 minutes—an achievable target for those with normal physical fitness. Around 80% of the participants successfully completed the test.

Two individuals experienced health issues during the test: one had been sleep-deprived for three days, and another had an underlying illness. Both were quickly hospitalized and discharged without serious complications. The test was conducted under strict health and safety protocols, with ambulances and health officials on standby.

We are confident that these physically qualified workers will excel in their jobs, paving the way for more agricultural employment opportunities in Israel. We urge young people to participate in this physical fitness program. By doing so, we can secure these vital opportunities and fulfill our responsibility to provide employment for our citizens.”