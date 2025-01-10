30 families evacuated due to fears of breach in Diwulwewa tank bund

A total of 30 families have been evacuated to safer areas due to the possibilities of a breach of the bund of the Diwulwewa tank in Galenbindunuwewa following the detection of a leak, Ada Derana reporter said.

Heavy rains in the region over the past few days caused the Diwulwewa tank to overflow, culminating in a landslide near the tank’s sluice early this morning (10). Local residents reported a water leak emerging from the embankment, which has since expanded into a major outflow.

In response to the escalating situation, authorities have temporarily closed Divulwewa Maha Vidyalaya and suspended traffic along the main road connecting Galenbindunu Wewa to Dutuwewa and Yakalla.

Efforts to contain the water flow have been underway since morning, with police, army personnel, and local residents working together to reinforce the embankment using sandbags. However, these attempts have yet to stem the outpouring of water, raising concerns about potential further damage.