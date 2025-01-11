Cigarette prices increased

The prices of cigarettes have been increased from tomorrow (January 11) in line with the increase in the Excise Duty imposed on cigarettes, according to the Ceylon Tobacco Company (CTC).

Accordingly, the prices of cigarettes have been increased under 4 categories by Rs. 05 and Rs. 10 per stick.

The Excise Duty on cigarettes and other tobacco products have been increased as follows:

Government Notification on Excise Duty (10.01.2025) by Adaderana Online on Scribd