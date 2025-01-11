Cigarette prices increased

Cigarette prices increased

January 10, 2025   11:14 pm

The prices of cigarettes have been increased from tomorrow (January 11) in line with the increase in the Excise Duty imposed on cigarettes, according to the Ceylon Tobacco Company (CTC). 

Accordingly, the prices of cigarettes have been increased under 4 categories by Rs. 05 and Rs. 10 per stick. 

The Excise Duty on cigarettes and other tobacco products have been increased as follows: 

 

Government Notification on Excise Duty (10.01.2025) by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PUCSL to announce final decision on electricity tariff revision on January 17 (English)

PUCSL to announce final decision on electricity tariff revision on January 17 (English)

PUCSL to announce final decision on electricity tariff revision on January 17 (English)

Clean-up campaigns carried out in several areas under the 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)

Clean-up campaigns carried out in several areas under the 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)

Fake Basmati floods market amid rising rice imports (English)

Fake Basmati floods market amid rising rice imports (English)

Nearly 1,000 containers stranded at Colombo Port due to clearance delays (English)

Nearly 1,000 containers stranded at Colombo Port due to clearance delays (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Aerial footage of Los Angeles wildfires shows extent of destruction caused

Aerial footage of Los Angeles wildfires shows extent of destruction caused

Rice imports deadline to end tomorrow (English)

Rice imports deadline to end tomorrow (English)

2025 Appropriation Bill presented to Parliament (English)

2025 Appropriation Bill presented to Parliament (English)