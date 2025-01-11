Heavy showers above 100 mm expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department said.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, Eastern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district, the statement added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.