13 injured as bus veers off road in Passara

January 11, 2025   08:55 am

A private passenger bus traveling from Colombo to Passara has reportedly veered off the road at the 10th mile post area in Passara earlier today, leaving 13 passengers injured.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. due to the driver reportedly falling asleep at the wheel. 

The bus slid off the road, with its front section descending a precipice before coming to rest.

The injured passengers were promptly admitted to the Passara Hospital for treatment.

