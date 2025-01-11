Risk of breach in Diwulwewa tank bund resurfaces

January 11, 2025   09:20 am

The water leak in the Diwulwewa tank in Galenbindunuwewa, which has posed a continuous risk of a breach of the bund, has resurfaced, raising concerns among local authorities and residents. 

According to the Irrigation Department, the danger of a breach of the bund remains critical. The issue was first detected last morning (10) when a leak emerged in the earthen bund near the south sluice of the reservoir. 

The sluice, situated approximately 27 feet deep, is subject to high water pressure, which has compounded the risk of further damage.

Efforts to mitigate the situation were undertaken yesterday, with personnel from the Irrigation Department, Army, Police, and local villagers working collaboratively to plug the leak using sandbags. By afternoon, they had temporarily stemmed the water flow. 

However, reports indicate that the leak has since resumed at the previously damaged section of the bund.

The Irrigation Department has issued warnings that if the breach of the bund occurs, several villages could be severely impacted. 

As a precautionary measure, a total of 30 families from the area have already been evacuated to safer locations.

