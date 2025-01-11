Three arrested in fake driving license racket in Polonnaruwa

Three arrested in fake driving license racket in Polonnaruwa

January 11, 2025   09:27 am

Officers of the Polonnaruwa Divisional Crime Investigation Division have apprehended a suspect involved in a racket of producing and distributing counterfeit driving licenses and vehicle registration documents. 

The arrest was made during a raid conducted yesterday (10).

The primary suspect, a 48-year-old resident of the Manampitiya area, was found in possession of 19 counterfeit driving licenses. 

Further investigations revealed his involvement in the production of fake driving licenses and vehicle registration documents.

Based on this information, officers arrested two additional individuals connected to the racket. 

One suspect, aged 39 and a resident of Boralesgamuwa, operated a driving school near the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) in Werahera, while the other, a 60-year-old resident of Narahenpita, was involved in preparing counterfeit licenses near the Department of Motor Traffic in Narahenpita.

During the operation, authorities seized three fake driving licenses, six mobile phones, a computer, and several documents believed to have been used in the fraudulent activities.

The suspects are currently being detained at the Manampitiya Police Station as investigations continue. 

The Polonnaruwa Divisional Criminal Investigation Division and the Manampitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the case.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PUCSL to announce final decision on electricity tariff revision on January 17 (English)

PUCSL to announce final decision on electricity tariff revision on January 17 (English)

PUCSL to announce final decision on electricity tariff revision on January 17 (English)

Clean-up campaigns carried out in several areas under the 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)

Clean-up campaigns carried out in several areas under the 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)

Fake Basmati floods market amid rising rice imports (English)

Fake Basmati floods market amid rising rice imports (English)

Nearly 1,000 containers stranded at Colombo Port due to clearance delays (English)

Nearly 1,000 containers stranded at Colombo Port due to clearance delays (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Aerial footage of Los Angeles wildfires shows extent of destruction caused

Aerial footage of Los Angeles wildfires shows extent of destruction caused

Rice imports deadline to end tomorrow (English)

Rice imports deadline to end tomorrow (English)

2025 Appropriation Bill presented to Parliament (English)

2025 Appropriation Bill presented to Parliament (English)