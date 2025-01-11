Three arrested in fake driving license racket in Polonnaruwa

Officers of the Polonnaruwa Divisional Crime Investigation Division have apprehended a suspect involved in a racket of producing and distributing counterfeit driving licenses and vehicle registration documents.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted yesterday (10).

The primary suspect, a 48-year-old resident of the Manampitiya area, was found in possession of 19 counterfeit driving licenses.

Further investigations revealed his involvement in the production of fake driving licenses and vehicle registration documents.

Based on this information, officers arrested two additional individuals connected to the racket.

One suspect, aged 39 and a resident of Boralesgamuwa, operated a driving school near the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) in Werahera, while the other, a 60-year-old resident of Narahenpita, was involved in preparing counterfeit licenses near the Department of Motor Traffic in Narahenpita.

During the operation, authorities seized three fake driving licenses, six mobile phones, a computer, and several documents believed to have been used in the fraudulent activities.

The suspects are currently being detained at the Manampitiya Police Station as investigations continue.

The Polonnaruwa Divisional Criminal Investigation Division and the Manampitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the case.