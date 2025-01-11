Sri Lankas tourism income soars over 53% in 2024

Sri Lankas tourism income soars over 53% in 2024

January 11, 2025   10:34 am

Sri Lanka earned approximately 3.17 billion U.S. dollars from tourism in 2024, latest statistics from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) shows.

This is a 53.2 percent increase compared to tourism earnings from 2023, which was about 2.07 billion dollars, the data showed.

CBSL data showed that over two million tourists visited Sri Lanka in 2024, up 38.1 percent compared to 2023.

The Sri Lankan government is targeting 5 billion dollars in tourism revenue in 2025 by attracting 3 million tourists, tourism officials recently said.

 

Source: Xinhua

