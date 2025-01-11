IndiGo becomes largest foreign carrier out of Sri Lanka

IndiGo has emerged as the largest foreign carrier operating out of Sri Lanka. The low-cost airline now operates 54 weekly flights between India and Sri Lanka, further cementing its position as a key player in the regional travel sector.

IndiGo’s expanded operations include flights to Colombo and Jaffna, two of Sri Lanka’s most prominent cities, from major Indian hubs like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

This development not only reinforces IndiGo’s commitment to enhancing air connectivity between the two countries but also offers a substantial boost to tourism, trade, and cultural exchange. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, expressed pride in the milestone, stating, “As the leading international carrier operating from Sri Lanka, with connections to four Indian cities, we are proud to mark this achievement.

It underscores our commitment to strengthening India-Sri Lanka bilateral relations and stimulating both tourism and economic growth.” IndiGo’s increased frequency of flights aims to cater to the growing demand for travel between the two nations, particularly in light of the steady rise in Indian tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, in recent years, has seen a surge in Indian tourists, with over 200,000 visitors in early 2024 alone. The ease of connectivity, facilitated by IndiGo’s expanded operations, has contributed significantly to the country’s tourism revenue. As India’s nearest neighbour, Sri Lanka remains a popular destination for leisure, business, and religious tourism, with its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty attracting millions of Indian tourists each year.

IndiGo’s flights to Jaffna, a culturally rich region in the northern part of Sri Lanka, also align with the country’s broader tourism development objectives. The increase in connectivity between Indian cities and Jaffna is expected to boost regional tourism and foster economic growth in the northern provinces of Sri Lanka.

The chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau also congratulated IndiGo on its success, highlighting the airline’s role in promoting economic growth, tourism, and cultural exchange. “IndiGo’s increased frequency, including operations to Jaffna, demonstrates its dedication to the development of the Northern Province, enriching Sri Lanka’s tourism offerings,” he said.

By enhancing its flight frequency and destinations, IndiGo is not only strengthening India-Sri Lanka ties but also paving the way for a more connected and prosperous future for the two nations. With IndiGo’s commitment to punctual, cost-effective, and seamless travel experiences, the airline looks set to continue its leadership in the region’s aviation industry.

--Agencies