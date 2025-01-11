Revised alcohol and beer prices following excise duty hike

January 11, 2025   12:34 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, revised the excise duties on alcohol and cigarettes effective today (11).

Under the new revisions, the excise duty on various types of alcohol produced in Sri Lanka has been increased significantly. The updated tax rates are as follows:

• Special arrack: Rs. 7,244 per liter.

• Molasses, palm, coconut, and seasoned arrack: Rs. 7,752 per liter.

• Locally produced foreign liquor: Rs. 7,969 per liter.

These changes impact nine categories of alcohol, leading to price hikes across several popular alcoholic beverages.

New Alcohol Prices:

• Rock arrack: Price increased by Rs. 102, now costing Rs. 3,682 per bottle.

• Coconut arrack: Price increased by Rs. 109, now priced at Rs. 3,959 per bottle.

• Old arrack: Price increased by Rs. 109, now at Rs. 4,109 per bottle.

• Special old arrack: Price increased by Rs. 109, now costing Rs. 4,359 per bottle.

Additionally, beer prices have also risen:

• Low-alcohol beer: Increased by Rs. 30 per bottle.

• High-alcohol beer: Increased by Rs. 40 per bottle.

Meanwhile, the price of locally produced foreign whiskey has also increased by Rs. 100 per bottle, while the prices of other foreign liquors will vary based on their alcohol content.

