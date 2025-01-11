Opposition to boycott COPE and other parliamentary committees

January 11, 2025   02:30 pm

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Ajith P. Perera says that the opposition has collectively decided to boycott the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and other parliamentary committees.

Perera explained that the decision stems from the alleged violation of traditional procedures in the appointment of members to parliamentary committees.  

Addressing the matter, the MP stated that although the appointment of the COPE Chairman was presented as unanimous, it was conducted solely with the participation of ruling party MPs, excluding opposition members.  

MP Perera also emphasized that the opposition is of the view not to engage in other parliamentary committees either.

