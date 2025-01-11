Savithra de Silva, also known as “Sangu,” the brother of Sri Lanka’s Test cricket captain Dhananjaya de Silva, has been arrested by Mount Lavinia Police following a violent altercation in Ratmalana.

The incident reportedly began when he assaulted an individual near his residence on Friday night (10). The victim is said to be a close associate of “Kudu Anju” and “Alto Dharma”, both accused in the murder of Dhananjaya de Silva’s father.

In retaliation, the victim returned to the scene with Indika Suranga Zoysa, alias “Ratmalane Sudda,” and another group. They then attacked “Sangu”, with one person reportedly striking him with a sharp weapon during the clash.

Despite his injuries, he allegedly armed himself with a sharp weapon and retaliated, injuring “Ratmalane Sudda” and another individual.

All three injured parties were admitted to Kalubowila Teaching Hospital for treatment and subsequently taken into police custody, according to police.

Investigations into the incident are carried out by Mount Lavinia Police.