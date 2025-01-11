No further rice imports: Deputy Minister

No further rice imports: Deputy Minister

January 11, 2025   02:45 pm

Deputy Minister of Trade, Commerce, and Food Security, R.M. Jayawardena, stated that no further action will be taken to extend the circular permitting rice imports, which expired on January 10. 

The Deputy Minister made this statement during a visit to the Pannegamuwa Rice Mill in Lunugamvehera on Friday (Jan. 11), where he inspected the facility’s operations and explored possibilities for modernization and storage improvements.  

During the observation tour, Deputy Minister Jayawardena emphasized the government, are taking steps to purchase rice from the farmers, reaffirming the government’s commitment to resolve the rice shortage.

