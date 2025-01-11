No further extensions for returning licensed firearms provided to civilians: Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense has reiterated that the deadline for returning for inspection the licensed firearms issued for personal use will not be extended beyond January 20, 2025 under any circumstances.

According to the Ministry, firearms issued by the police and the army during the war, and currently held under personal licenses, must be returned to the Ministry of Defense by the stipulated date.

Officials have also warned that legal action will be taken against individuals who fail to return the firearms by the deadline.

Initially, the deadline for returning firearms issued by the Ministry of Defense ended on December 31.

However, an extension was granted for firearms issued by the police and the army, extending the deadline to January 20 to facilitate returns.

The Ministry of Defence through electronic and print media had previously announced that all firearms and ammunition issued to civilians for personal protection must be returned to the government for a quantitative review.

The ministry decided to issue only one firearm per person for personal protection and it will be issued after considering intelligence reports.