Savithra de Silva, also known as “Sangu,” the brother of Sri Lanka’s Test cricket captain Dhananjaya de Silva, has been ordered to be remanded in custody until January 24, 2025, after he was produced before Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

Savithra de Silva was arrested by Mount Lavinia Police following a violent altercation in Ratmalana last night (10).

The incident reportedly began when he assaulted an individual near his residence on Friday night (10). The victim is said to be a close associate of “Kudu Anju” and “Alto Dharma”, both accused in the murder of Dhananjaya de Silva’s father.

In retaliation, the victim returned to the scene with Indika Suranga Zoysa, alias “Ratmalane Sudda,” and another group. They then attacked “Sangu”, with one person reportedly striking him with a sharp weapon during the clash.

Despite his injuries, he allegedly armed himself with a sharp weapon and retaliated, injuring “Ratmalane Sudda” and another individual.

All three injured parties were admitted to Kalubowila Teaching Hospital for treatment and subsequently taken into police custody, according to police.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Savithra de Silva is still receiving treatment at the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital under police security.