Sri Lankan cricketer Dhananjaya de Silvas brother remanded

Sri Lankan cricketer Dhananjaya de Silvas brother remanded

January 11, 2025   07:30 pm

Savithra de Silva, also known as “Sangu,” the brother of Sri Lanka’s Test cricket captain Dhananjaya de Silva, has been ordered to be remanded in custody until January 24, 2025, after he was produced before Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

Savithra de Silva was arrested by Mount Lavinia Police following a violent altercation in Ratmalana last night (10).

The incident reportedly began when he assaulted an individual near his residence on Friday night (10). The victim is said to be a close associate of “Kudu Anju” and “Alto Dharma”, both accused in the murder of Dhananjaya de Silva’s father.  

In retaliation, the victim returned to the scene with Indika Suranga Zoysa, alias “Ratmalane Sudda,” and another group. They then attacked “Sangu”, with one person reportedly striking him with a sharp weapon during the clash.  

Despite his injuries, he allegedly armed himself with a sharp weapon and retaliated, injuring “Ratmalane Sudda” and another individual.  

All three injured parties were admitted to Kalubowila Teaching Hospital for treatment and subsequently taken into police custody, according to police.  

Meanwhile, it was reported that Savithra de Silva is still receiving treatment at the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital under police security.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PUCSL to announce final decision on electricity tariff revision on January 17 (English)

PUCSL to announce final decision on electricity tariff revision on January 17 (English)

Clean-up campaigns carried out in several areas under the 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)

Clean-up campaigns carried out in several areas under the 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)

Fake Basmati floods market amid rising rice imports (English)

Fake Basmati floods market amid rising rice imports (English)

Nearly 1,000 containers stranded at Colombo Port due to clearance delays (English)

Nearly 1,000 containers stranded at Colombo Port due to clearance delays (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Aerial footage of Los Angeles wildfires shows extent of destruction caused

Aerial footage of Los Angeles wildfires shows extent of destruction caused