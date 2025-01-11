Sri Lankan workers remit over USD 6.57 bln in 2024

Sri Lankans working in other countries remitted over 6.57 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, which is a 10.1 percent increase compared to 2023, the latest data by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka showed.

In 2023, Sri Lankans remitted around 5.97 billion dollars.

In December 2024, Sri Lankans remitted 613.8 million dollars, compared to 569.7 million dollars in December 2023.

Remittances are a main source of foreign exchange for Sri Lanka. In recent years, a large number of Sri Lankans have left the country for foreign employment.

According to data from Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment, a total of 312,836 Sri Lankans left the country for overseas jobs in 2024, the highest number of Sri Lankans migrating abroad for employment in the nation’s history.

Source: Xinhua



