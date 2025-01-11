Doctors union alleges SPC tender awarded to blacklisted company

The Doctors’ Trade Union Alliance for Medical and Civil Rights has alleged misconduct by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC), accusing it of awarding a tender to a blacklisted Bangladeshi company for the supply of disinfectant used to clean patients’ mouths.

Speaking at a press conference today (11), Dr. Chamal Sanjeewa, President of the alliance, criticized the tender decision, which he claims was made despite the company’s controversial status.

“A serious tender transaction has occurred within the SPC in the past few weeks. In June last year, the SPC called for tenders to purchase a total of 270,000 bottles of disinfectant used to clean patients’ mouths.”

“A decision was reached on December 12, awarding the tender to the lowest bidder. However, this company was previously blacklisted by the SPC and had been barred from further financial dealings. This is a Bangladeshi company and also owes a surcharge of Rs. 127 million to the Sri Lankan government.” Dr. Sanjeewa stated.

When approached for a response, a spokesperson for the SPC stated that an investigation would be necessary before issuing any official comments on the matter.