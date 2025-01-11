Doctors union alleges SPC tender awarded to blacklisted company

Doctors union alleges SPC tender awarded to blacklisted company

January 11, 2025   10:08 pm

The Doctors’ Trade Union Alliance for Medical and Civil Rights has alleged misconduct by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC), accusing it of awarding a tender to a blacklisted Bangladeshi company for the supply of disinfectant used to clean patients’ mouths.

Speaking at a press conference today (11), Dr. Chamal Sanjeewa, President of the alliance, criticized the tender decision, which he claims was made despite the company’s controversial status.

“A serious tender transaction has occurred within the SPC in the past few weeks. In June last year, the SPC called for tenders to purchase a total of 270,000 bottles of disinfectant used to clean patients’ mouths.”

“A decision was reached on December 12, awarding the tender to the lowest bidder. However, this company was previously blacklisted by the SPC and had been barred from further financial dealings. This is a Bangladeshi company and also owes a surcharge of Rs. 127 million to the Sri Lankan government.” Dr. Sanjeewa stated. 

When approached for a response, a spokesperson for the SPC stated that an investigation would be necessary before issuing any official comments on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

UNP to form new alliance with SJB under 'elephant' symbol for LG Elections? (English)

UNP to form new alliance with SJB under 'elephant' symbol for LG Elections? (English)

UNP to form new alliance with SJB under 'elephant' symbol for LG Elections? (English)

Indian HC in Sri Lanka launches first Hindi Certificate Course via open, distance learning (English)

Indian HC in Sri Lanka launches first Hindi Certificate Course via open, distance learning (English)

New excise duty rates announced for vehicle imports (English)

New excise duty rates announced for vehicle imports (English)

Special programme held to raise awareness regarding newly launched 'E-Traffic' app (English)

Special programme held to raise awareness regarding newly launched 'E-Traffic' app (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PUCSL to announce final decision on electricity tariff revision on January 17 (English)

PUCSL to announce final decision on electricity tariff revision on January 17 (English)

Clean-up campaigns carried out in several areas under the 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)

Clean-up campaigns carried out in several areas under the 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)