Registration mandatory for mill owners purchasing paddy

January 12, 2025   09:12 am

Deputy Minister of Trade, Commerce, and Food Security, R.M. Jayawardena, says that all mill owners and storekeepers who purchase paddy during the ‘Maha season’ are required to register with the government’s Paddy Marketing Board.

He explained that this registration aims to establish a data system regarding the rice they receive and to design a programme that ensures rice stocks cannot be concealed.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the government is implementing the paddy purchasing programme to ensure a steady supply of rice without any shortages.

Additionally, he stated that the government plans to set and announce a fixed price for both paddy and rice simultaneously.

