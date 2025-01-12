Warning issued over strong winds and rough seas

Warning issued over strong winds and rough seas

January 12, 2025   09:29 am

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ advisory for the sea areas off the coasts extending from Colombo to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam.

The advisory, issued at 08.00 a.m. this morning (12), will be effective for the next 24 hours until 08.00 a.m. on Monday (13).

Accordingly, the advisory warns that the sea areas off the coasts extending from Colombo to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam will be rough at times with strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph. 

Thus, naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive in this regard.

