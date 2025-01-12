Sluice gates of Ratkinda reservoir opened, roads submerged

Four more sluice gates of the Ratkinda reservoir have been opened following heavy rainfall this morning (12).

The Officer in Charge of the reservoir, Deeptha Jayasekara, stated that all six sluice gates of the reservoir have now been opened accordingly.

As the water level in the Ratkinda reservoir has risen, the sluice gates have been opened upon the instructions of the Divisional Irrigation Engineer of the Mapakada Division.

Accordingly, three sluice gates have been opened by one meter each, and the remaining three gates by 0.5 meters each.

Meanwhile, a portion of the Ratkinda-Girandurukotte road below the reservoir has also been submerged due to the opening of the sluice gates.

He also mentioned that the degree to which the sluice gates are opened could vary depending on the amount of rainfall over the next few hours.

Meanwhile, steps have also been taken today to open two sluice gates of the Rajanganaya Reservoir.

It is reported that approximately 1,200 cubic meters of water per second is being released into the Kala Oya from the two opened sluice gates.