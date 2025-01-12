Earthslip disrupts train services in up-country line

Train services along the upcountry railway line have been disrupted following an earthslip between the Ohiya and Idalgasinna railway stations, triggered by the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

The Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation said that railway staff are currently working to clear the soil and debris from the affected area.

Efforts are underway to restore train operations as soon as possible, the ministry added.

As a result of the disruption, the night mail train from Colombo Fort to Badulla and the train from Badulla to Colombo Fort have been delayed until the railway line is restored.

Update 11.25 a.m.:

The train operations along the upcountry railway line which were disrupted following an earthslip between the Ohiya and Idalgasinna railway stations, have now been restored after the tracks were cleared, according to the Department of Railways.