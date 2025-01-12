Four new Supreme Court Justices sworn in

Four new Supreme Court Justices sworn in

January 12, 2025   12:25 pm

Four newly appointed Supreme Court Justices have taken their oaths of office before President Anura Kumara Disanayake this morning (12) at the Presidential Secretariat.  

Accordingly, Court of Appeal Justices R.M.S. Rajakaruna, Menaka Wijesundara, Sampath B. Abeykoon, and M.S.K.B. Wijeratne were sworn in as Supreme Court Justices during the ceremony presided over by the President, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, was also in attendance at this occasion.

