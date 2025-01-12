8 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

8 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

January 12, 2025   02:02 pm

A special operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy has led to the seizure of two Indian fishing boats and the apprehension of 08 Indian fishermen, poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

This special operation was conducted in the sea area north of Mannar in the dark hours of Saturday (11), the navy said.

The Navy said that the apprehension was carried out as the North Central Naval Command spotted a cluster of Indian fishing boats engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters. 

In response, the Northern Naval Command deployed its Fast Attack Craft and North Central Naval Command its Inshore Patrol Craft to drive away those Indian fishing boats poaching in the sea area north of Mannar. 

The operation resulted in the seizure of 02 Indian fishing boats and apprehension of 08 Indian fishermen who continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters.

The seized boats together with Indian fishermen were brought to the island of Iranativu and they will be handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries, Kilinochchi for onward legal proceedings.

Including this operation, the Navy has held 03 Indian fishing boats and 18 Indian fishermen in island waters during the 11 days elapsed in 2025, and handed them over to authorities for legal action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

UNP to form new alliance with SJB under 'elephant' symbol for LG Elections? (English)

UNP to form new alliance with SJB under 'elephant' symbol for LG Elections? (English)

Indian HC in Sri Lanka launches first Hindi Certificate Course via open, distance learning (English)

Indian HC in Sri Lanka launches first Hindi Certificate Course via open, distance learning (English)

New excise duty rates announced for vehicle imports (English)

New excise duty rates announced for vehicle imports (English)

Special programme held to raise awareness regarding newly launched 'E-Traffic' app (English)

Special programme held to raise awareness regarding newly launched 'E-Traffic' app (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PUCSL to announce final decision on electricity tariff revision on January 17 (English)

PUCSL to announce final decision on electricity tariff revision on January 17 (English)