8 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

A special operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy has led to the seizure of two Indian fishing boats and the apprehension of 08 Indian fishermen, poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

This special operation was conducted in the sea area north of Mannar in the dark hours of Saturday (11), the navy said.

The Navy said that the apprehension was carried out as the North Central Naval Command spotted a cluster of Indian fishing boats engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

In response, the Northern Naval Command deployed its Fast Attack Craft and North Central Naval Command its Inshore Patrol Craft to drive away those Indian fishing boats poaching in the sea area north of Mannar.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 02 Indian fishing boats and apprehension of 08 Indian fishermen who continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters.

The seized boats together with Indian fishermen were brought to the island of Iranativu and they will be handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries, Kilinochchi for onward legal proceedings.

Including this operation, the Navy has held 03 Indian fishing boats and 18 Indian fishermen in island waters during the 11 days elapsed in 2025, and handed them over to authorities for legal action.