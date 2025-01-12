Tamarind shortage in market; Prices skyrocket ahead of Thai Pongal

The price of tamarind has been rapidly rising due to a shortage in the local market.

Normally priced between Rs. 350-400 per kilogram, it was reported that tamarind was sold for as much as Rs. 2,000 per kilogram in the Hatton area today (12). This marks a nearly fivefold increase in price, leaving consumers and traders concerned.

According to traders, the sharp price hike is due to an alarming lack of tamarind harvests in recent months. They anticipate that the shortage will continue until the harvest season concludes, expected in late March.

Tamarind is a key ingredient in many food preparations and is widely used by Hindus and other communities alike.

It also holds cultural and religious significance, being a vital component in the preparation of various traditional foods for the Thai Pongal festival which falls on Tuesday (14).