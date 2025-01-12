Schoolgirl in uniform kidnapped in Daulagala

Schoolgirl in uniform kidnapped in Daulagala

January 12, 2025   04:47 pm

Police have launched an investigation into the abduction of a schoolgirl, an incident that has been widely circulated on social media. 

The kidnapping took place on the morning of January 11, 2025, in the Daulagala Police Division, the police said.

It has been revealed that the Muslim girl, a resident of the Handessa area, was abducted by a group of individuals in a van while she was on her way to school with a friend. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the abduction was carried out due to a personal dispute.  

The van involved in the incident was located abandoned in the Polonnaruwa area later the same day, the Police Media Division said.

On January 12, officers from the Daulagala Police Station have arrested the driver of the van in the Gampola area. The suspect, a 30-year-old man from Kahatapitiya, Gampola, is currently in custody, according to police. 

Meanwhile, three police teams have been deployed to locate the abducted girl and apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the kidnapping.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

UNP to form new alliance with SJB under 'elephant' symbol for LG Elections? (English)

UNP to form new alliance with SJB under 'elephant' symbol for LG Elections? (English)

Indian HC in Sri Lanka launches first Hindi Certificate Course via open, distance learning (English)

Indian HC in Sri Lanka launches first Hindi Certificate Course via open, distance learning (English)

New excise duty rates announced for vehicle imports (English)

New excise duty rates announced for vehicle imports (English)

Special programme held to raise awareness regarding newly launched 'E-Traffic' app (English)

Special programme held to raise awareness regarding newly launched 'E-Traffic' app (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PUCSL to announce final decision on electricity tariff revision on January 17 (English)

PUCSL to announce final decision on electricity tariff revision on January 17 (English)