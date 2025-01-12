More details revealed on abduction of schoolgirl in Daulagala

More details revealed on abduction of schoolgirl in Daulagala

January 12, 2025   05:58 pm

Police investigations into the abduction of a schoolgirl in Daulagala, Kandy, have revealed that the primary suspect is a close relative—the son of the girl’s father’s sister.

Police said that the suspect abducted the girl following a disagreement over their proposed marriage. 

Initially, both families had consented to the union, but the girl’s father later withdrew his approval, triggering the conflict, according to police.

The schoolgirl, a resident of Handessa, was abducted on the morning of January 11 while on her way to school with a friend.

The van used in the kidnapping was discovered abandoned in Polonnaruwa by local police the same day. Subsequently, officers from Daulagala Police apprehended the van driver, a 30-year-old resident of Kahatapitiya, Gampola, in the Gampola area on January 12.

Three police teams are actively searching for the girl and the main suspect involved in the incident.

