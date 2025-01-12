New construction promotes Sri Lanka as new hotspot for regional tourism, investment: FM

The construction of the marina in Port City Colombo will promote Sri Lanka to become a new hotspot for regional tourism and investment, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath has said.

At a groundbreaking ceremony held on Friday, Herath said the port city is an important platform for Sri Lanka to attract foreign investment and enhance its international image. The development of the marina will fill the gap in high-end maritime services in South Asia, and attract more high-net-worth tourists.

The construction of the port city will promote cultural and economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and China, and help Sri Lanka achieve its tourism revenue goals, Herath said.

Harsha Amarasekera, chairman of the Colombo Port City Economic Commission, said the port city will continue to inject new impetus into Sri Lanka’s economy.

The commencement of the new project will not only help the port city create more employment opportunities, but will also more effectively attract international high-end brands to settle in, boosting Sri Lanka’s economic recovery, said Amarasekera.

According to reports, the marina commercial project covers an area of about 20,400 square meters and has a construction area of about 49,000 square meters.

Source: Xinhua

--Agencies