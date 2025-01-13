Shooting incident targets businessman in Devinuwara

Shooting incident targets businessman in Devinuwara

January 13, 2025   08:21 am

Two unidentified gunmen opened fire in front of the house of a dry fish merchant at Thalpawila, Devinuwara, targeting the businessman.

The shooting occurred at around 4:45 p.m. last evening (12), with no casualties or injuries reported, said Ada Derana reporter.

Police stated that two unidentified individuals arrived on a red motorcycle and opened fire with a pistol. 

The incident took place when the gate was opened after the suspects claimed they wanted to purchase dried fish.

The bullet struck the wall near the gate, and the empty shell casing was picked up by the shooters before they fled the scene.

The motorcycle used by the suspects has been identified, and Gandara Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

