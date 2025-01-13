Health Minister inspects SPC for operational improvements

Health Minister inspects SPC for operational improvements

January 13, 2025   03:41 pm

The Minister of Health and Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, has vowed to safeguard all employees dedicated to resolving and correcting issues within the pharmaceutical sector. 

He stressed that the pharmaceutical industry, while being one of the most profitable globally, has also become a hub for racketeering.

Dr. Jayatissa made these remarks during an emergency inspection tour of the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation of Sri Lanka (SPC), located at the “Mehewara Piyasa” office complex in Narahenpita.

During the visit, the Minister held an extensive discussion with the governing authority of the SPC to find ways to improve the institution’s operations, ensuring they are carried out in a more systematic and transparent manner.

Additionally, Dr. Jayatissa provided guidance on several aspects of the drug supply network, including the current functioning of the system, the drug procurement process, and the drug distribution program, as well as outlining strategies for future development of these activities.

